INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers will continue to play the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers.

They're also ready with a backup plan.

Though general manager Brian Gutekunst's first choice still appears to be bringing back the four-time league MVP and longtime face of the team, Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers are willing to go with Jordan Love — if needed.


