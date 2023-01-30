Athlete Compensation Recruiting Woes

Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada warms up before the start of a game against McClymonds at Pittsburg High School on Sept. 30 in Pittsburg, Calif.

 Associated Press

Broken promises and unrealistic expectations have been part of college football recruiting for as long as coaches have been pitching their programs in living rooms across America.

Opportunities for playing time and a path to the NFL are being peddled, as always, but now potentially lucrative endorsement deals handled by booster-run collectives are also in the mix. There is even more potential for prospects to feel shortchanged after signing a national letter of intent.

When college football's traditional winter signing period opens Wednesday, among the unsigned blue-chippers will be Jaden Rashada. The four-star quarterback from California signed with Florida in December, but asked for and was granted his release after an endorsement agreement with a collective that was potentially worth more than $13 million fell through.


Tags

