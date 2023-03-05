Let the news come to you

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State’s status as defending champion was immediately on shaky ground.

Susceptible all season to the 3-point shot, Sunday against Portland State was no different. The Vikings hit four in the first quarter alone and nine in the first half while MSU’s offense mustered just seven field goals in the first 20 minutes.

The Vikings, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, tied a school record with 15 3-pointers against the second-seeded Bobcats to claim a 77-65 win at Idaho Central Arena.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

