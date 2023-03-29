Predators Bruins Hockey

Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) knocks the puck away from Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the first period on Tuesday in Boston.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BOSTON — When the Nashville Predators' team flight took off for Boston, defenseman Ryan McDonagh wasn't aboard.

He stayed home Monday, to be with his three young daughters in the shaken community.

A day after a fatal grade school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children, McDonagh caught a commercial flight. Hours after arriving, and with both teams wearing helmet stickers to remember the victims, he helped the Predators beat the Bruins 2-1 Tuesday night.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you