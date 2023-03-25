Let the news come to you

State lawmakers are considering two bills that would put at risk the lives of the most vulnerable Montanans. Bills moving forward in both the Montana House and Senate would allow parents to send an unvaccinated child to a daycare or school simply with a signed letter saying they have a personal objection to the vaccination.

If either Senate Bill 450 or House Bill 715 becomes law, Montana will become home to one of the nation’s most lax policies when it comes to bypassing school vaccinations. Montana already allows parents to opt out of school vaccinations for medical and religious reasons. Adding a so-called personal-belief exemption is unnecessary, dangerous and expensive.

When there are vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, kids miss school and parents can’t go to work. Caring for infected patients causes a strain on already limited medical and hospital resources. When school outbreaks spread into communities, the elderly, babies who are too young to be vaccinated, and individuals who are immunocompromised — such as people going through cancer treatment — are most harmed. Along with these societal costs, taxpayers shoulder financial costs. An analysis of measles outbreaks in the U.S. in 2011 found the costs to local health departments was up to $985,000 per outbreak.


Sophia Newcomer, PhD, MPH is an associate professor at the University of Montana. Dr. Newcomer wrote this letter as a private citizen with expert credentials and is not writing on behlaf of the University of Montana or the Montana University System.

