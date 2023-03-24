Let the news come to you

NEW YORK — When the horn sounded on the greatest victory in the history of Florida Atlantic athletics, Nick Boyd and Bryan Greenlee hopped onto the press row table to celebrate.

Instead of going to the locker room, some of the Owls players made their way up into the stands to sing "New York, New York" with their fans.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based school that has only been competing in Division I for the last 30 years, and had just one previous appearance in the NCAA Tournament, is now a victory away from the Final Four.


