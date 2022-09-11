A report published in the Sept. 6 Chronicle concerning teacher pay included an eye-popping factoid: The average starting salary for a teacher in Montana is the lowest in the nation — not one of the lowest, the lowest. Compared to neighboring states, the average starting teacher salary here, which is $32,495, stacks up against $46,826 in Wyoming, $39,842 in Idaho, $40,907 in North Dakota and $40,128 in South Dakota.
This is a situation that cries out for a correction. It doesn’t take a statistician to draw a hard connection between low teacher salaries and a statewide teacher shortage. Montana compares more favorably on average salary for all teachers. But right now there is an urgent need to recruit new teachers to replace the many who opted to retire due to the many hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the abysmally low starting salaries are clearly an obstacle.
What should we do about it? Bozeman taxpayers have historically been generous when voting on school measures. But they may have to get used to paying even more. Many other school districts around the state aren’t so fortunate and will have a hard time getting local taxpayers to pay more.
On the state level, Republicans have a lock on the Legislature and governor’s office and have shown by their actions they favor private and religious schools over public schools. But they neglect the glaring needs of public schools at our state’s economic peril.
Montana schools have fared well nationally on academic success as measured by standardized test scores. And Bozeman schools stand out among the best in the state. When tech industries, which offer the most desirable jobs, choose to locate in or expand into a new area, the quality of public education is critical factor in the decision making process. Lack of enough qualified teachers to staff classrooms will degrade the quality of education in a big hurry. And there are Montana schools facing that dilemma right now.
The state enjoys a $1 billion budget surplus right now. GOP legislators are quick to advocate for returning the money to taxpayers. But they would do those taxpayers an even bigger favor than a refund if they chose to invest at least some of the money in teachers. Rescinding some of the tax cuts they passed in 2021, which largely benefit the wealthiest Montanans, could be source of permanent funding for starting teacher salaries.
This much is clear: Doing nothing should not even be an option. Schools are the linchpin of our state’s economic future. And right now, they need more teachers.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.