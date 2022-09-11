Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A report published in the Sept. 6 Chronicle concerning teacher pay included an eye-popping factoid: The average starting salary for a teacher in Montana is the lowest in the nation — not one of the lowest, the lowest. Compared to neighboring states, the average starting teacher salary here, which is $32,495, stacks up against $46,826 in Wyoming, $39,842 in Idaho, $40,907 in North Dakota and $40,128 in South Dakota.

This is a situation that cries out for a correction. It doesn’t take a statistician to draw a hard connection between low teacher salaries and a statewide teacher shortage. Montana compares more favorably on average salary for all teachers. But right now there is an urgent need to recruit new teachers to replace the many who opted to retire due to the many hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the abysmally low starting salaries are clearly an obstacle.

What should we do about it? Bozeman taxpayers have historically been generous when voting on school measures. But they may have to get used to paying even more. Many other school districts around the state aren’t so fortunate and will have a hard time getting local taxpayers to pay more.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you