New Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield answers a question during a news conference on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor on a team two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl.

“Listen, I’m never going to be Tom Brady. There’s a reason he has won so many Super Bowls — he’s the greatest of all time, there’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to try and be Tom, I’m going to be me. That’s what’s gotten me to this point,” Mayfield said Monday.


