INDIANAPOLIS — Tyson Bagent played college football in relative obscurity.

At Shepherd University in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, it would be easy to bypass this Division II school and its star quarterback. But when the New York Jets visited Shepherdstown in 2019, Bagent’s whole world changed.

Suddenly, the son of an international arm-wrestling champion saw the NFL become a realistic opportunity. Next week Bagent just might be the first Shepherd player drafted since the Houston Oilers took Wayne Wilson in the 12th round in 1979.


