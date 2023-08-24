49ers Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance's status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy's backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision on Tuesday night.

Lance didn't take part in practice on Wednesday and the 49ers are considering all options, including a possible trade if a partner can be found. But Shanahan said he hopes to have Lance on the roster as the third quarterback when the season starts Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh.


