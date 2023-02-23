Notre Dame Duke Basketball

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, and his wife, Mickie, laugh with Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, right, before a game on Feb. 14 in Durham, N.C.

 Associated Press

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t coaching for the first time in 48 years, but that doesn’t mean he has retired.

Despite being away from the sidelines, the Hall of Fame coach has been busy with speeches and his “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K” show on SiriusXM satellite radio.

“It’s been good. I don’t miss coaching. I coached for almost five decades,” Krzyzewski said. “I knew I did not want to coach anymore, but I didn’t want to retire. I do a lot of speaking. I’m on the road at least once, sometimes twice a week, to different locations, and I’ve learned a lot doing that.”


