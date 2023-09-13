Discovery Ski Area
If all goes according to plan, when skiers glide off Discovery Ski Area’s Anaconda chairlift this winter, the 50-kilowatt solar array that helped power their ascent to the 8,150-foot top of Rumsey Mountain will be in sight.

The milestone will be a big one for Discovery’s President Ciche Pitcher, who first considered solar power for the southwest Montana ski area about five years ago when an installer mentioned a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that helps rural businesses pay for a portion of the cost to install renewable energy projects. It sounded like a good deal to Pitcher, aligning well with his desire to cut a monthly bill that’s been increasing over time and his company’s aim to reduce its impact on the surrounding environment and community.

Pitcher received the solar panels for the array several years ago, but the installer who originally approached him was deterred by the complexity of installing a roughly half-acre solar array on the top of a mountain. Last year, Pitcher contacted a former college football teammate, Joel Robinson, who’d recently opened Carbon Recall Kalispell.


This story was originally published on montanafreepress.org.

