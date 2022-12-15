NCAA President
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 25 in Boston.

 AP

The Associated Press

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. His term ends in January and he will start is new job in March.


