Guest column: Expansion of bison transfer program a reason for hope By Scott Christensen Guest columnist Oct 9, 2021

Earlier this year I wrote a column about leaving 2020 behind and looking forward with hope and optimism. Obviously, I got a little ahead of myself. The pandemic is sadly still with us. A scorching, smoky summer cooked our rivers and rangelands. And my beloved Chicago Cubs traded all of their star players, launching a depressing, multi-year rebuilding process. If history is any indicator, they should be competing for another World Series title in about one hundred years.Swimming in this sea of gloomy news, I find myself looking for bright spots. Two weeks ago, on an unseasonably hot afternoon in Yellowstone, a bright spot sprawled out before me and a handful of fellow wildlife enthusiasts. We were visiting Stephens Creek, where the park runs what is today a small program that diverts bison from slaughter and puts them on a path to restoration. This year, Yellowstone National Park, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, and Yellowstone Forever partnered to raise the $1 million needed to significantly expand the facility where bison are held while they go through multiple rounds of testing to ensure they are disease free. Once that process is complete, the animals are moved to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for a final round of assurance testing. From there, the Fort Peck Tribes pass a portion of the bison on to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for distribution to member Tribes across North America.Since its inception in 2018, the Bison Conservation Transfer Program has had the capacity to accept 80 animals per three-year period. The improvements and expansion work underway this fall will more than double the number of bison diverted from slaughter and restored to their ancestral homelands and people. It's a time and labor intensive effort that illustrates the commitment of Yellowstone and many Tribal Nations to saving the last continuously wild herd of North American bison left on Earth. The expansion of this program and the positive outcomes it will produce for both bison and people shine especially bright when viewed against the backdrop of the politicizing of wildlife currently underway in Montana. Extreme anti-science and anti-public interest views have taken over the legislature, governor's office, and more recently the state's Fish and Wildlife Commission. Montana's once proud reputation for science-based wildlife management is now stained by things like night hunting with spotlights and bait, no limits on killing wolves along the border of Yellowstone, and the use of neck snares. Remind me, what century is this?The state's rich wildlife heritage is something every Montanan values. It comes with being a resident of this magnificent state. Sadly, the politicization of wildlife we are now experiencing threatens that heritage. While the state's wildlife management has taken a major step backward, sovereign Tribal Nations and leaders at places like Yellowstone are stepping up. The Bison Conservation Transfer Program is a great example of a science-based, collaborative approach that benefits people and wildlife. We need more of this kind of leadership in Montana and across Greater Yellowstone.Finding bright spots that give us hope in these challenging times isn't easy, but they are out there. Visiting Stephens Creek, I felt something I haven't often associated with the sad story of bison: hope. With each new fencepost and water tank we get another step closer to bringing bison back to their native lands and to the people who have relied on them for millennia. And that is a great big bright spot in my book.

Scott Christensen is the executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition in Bozeman.