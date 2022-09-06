Montana’s 100 legislative districts are being redrawn right now. That may sound like something of little interest. But it has serious implications for how our state’s policies on everything from wildlife management to health care to taxes are formed for the next 10 years. We all have an opportunity to get involved in this process. And that’s an opportunity you’ll want to seize.
Montana is one of just 13 states where redistricting — for both congressional and legislative districts — is done by an independent commission. We are very fortunate the framers of the state constitution adopted that provision. In the other 37 states, the legislature is involved in the process to some degree. And that has proven to be very damaging to the democratic process in many of those states.
In states where one party holds a majority in the legislature, that party can very deliberately draw up districts where a majority of its voters are included in as many districts as possible. That process — known as gerrymandering — can entrench that party in power for many years, if not for perpetuity.
Due to the abusive use of redistricting powers, only 32 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are truly competitive, meaning either party has a realistic chance of winning those seats, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. The report says 350 seats are firmly in the hands of one party and will not change hands, while another 53 lean toward one party or the other.
Those numbers are disturbing. They indicate voters’ ballots in the vast majority of House districts are rendered virtually meaningless. And in many states where the legislatures do the redistricting, the same holds true at the state level.
The Montana Redistricting and Apportionment Commission is made up of two non-office holding members chosen by each political party with a chair for the commission chosen by those four members. If they cannot agree on a chair, the state Supreme Court names the fifth member.
Of course there’s no way to scour all politics from the process, but this method gets as close as possible. The constitution dictates the districts drawn cannot vary in population by more than 1% and cannot divide groups of common interests, such as tribal groups or those with shared cultural and economic interests.
Preliminary district maps have been proposed by the commission members. The group must settle on a final map by next spring. To view what’s being considered and submit comments on them, go to https://mtredistricting.gov/. Times and locations of commission meetings are also found there.
We are fortunate in that we can participate in this process an ensure it is conducted fairly. Let’s take advantage of that.
