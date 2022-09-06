Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s 100 legislative districts are being redrawn right now. That may sound like something of little interest. But it has serious implications for how our state’s policies on everything from wildlife management to health care to taxes are formed for the next 10 years. We all have an opportunity to get involved in this process. And that’s an opportunity you’ll want to seize.

Montana is one of just 13 states where redistricting — for both congressional and legislative districts — is done by an independent commission. We are very fortunate the framers of the state constitution adopted that provision. In the other 37 states, the legislature is involved in the process to some degree. And that has proven to be very damaging to the democratic process in many of those states.

In states where one party holds a majority in the legislature, that party can very deliberately draw up districts where a majority of its voters are included in as many districts as possible. That process — known as gerrymandering — can entrench that party in power for many years, if not for perpetuity.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters