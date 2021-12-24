Editorial: Montana secretary of state wise to pump the brakes on new voter management system By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has thankfully heeded the urgings of county election officials and postponed the roll out of a new voter management system by at least a year. It was slated to be launched in January, but the local officials had insisted in November the system had too many glitches and had not been tested enough.Electoral processes are under threat in multiple states, with Republican-controlled legislatures passing laws that make it more difficult to vote. Some states are even wresting control over ballot counting from local officials and placing it in the hands of partisan Republican state officials.These efforts are based on thoroughly debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections. And they are having the collective effect of eroding voter confidence in the electoral process. Moving ahead with potentially faulty election software would only further aggravate the situation. Election integrity is the most important pillar of our representative democracy. Americans already turn out to vote in low numbers relative to other democracies. If voter confidence is degraded further by the manipulation of election results, there’s a real threat our government could rapidly deteriorate into an autocracy with one party unconstitutionally monopolizing power.That’s not an exaggeration. We came dangerously close to having the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote overthrown. Concerned citizens across the ideological spectrum should aggressively resist these efforts. The fact local Montana election administrators prevailed upon the secretary of state to postpone launching the new voter system underscores the importance of these officials. Local leaders have long managed elections successfully and honestly. And voters have responded with high confidence that local, state and federal elections are free and fair.The local officials are asking that the new voting system be operated side-by-side with the existing system through a federal election next year to ensure it is safe before it is adopted as the primary way of conducting the balloting. That should be a minimum.Montanans are to be forgiven if they have been a bit distracted by the pandemic over the last couple of years and haven’t cared much about what’s happening in Helena or Washington. But it’s time for us all to start paying closer attention to how are elections are conducted.When asked if we have a monarchy or a republic, Ben Franklin famously said: “A republic if we can keep it.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election Official Federal Election Politics Ministries Christi Jacobsen State Recommended for you Latest Local DEQ requesting public comment on septage spray sites 3 hrs ago Bozeman bike shop hosts 8th annual children's bike giveaway 3 hrs ago Prices rising, inventory falling for real estate in Gallatin County 11 hrs ago Replacements propelling Montana State forward on championship quest 11 hrs ago