Editorial: Kids' vaccines could finally put this pandemic behind us. Kiboshing a campaign to promote them doesn't help. By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 7, 2021

The approval of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could finally put the pandemic behind us. Unfortunately, experience tells us many parents will be hesitant to have their children vaccinated. To an extent, that's understandable. The din of misinformation on this issue is creating needless confusion.Combating vaccine hesitancy by getting factual information out calls for leadership. But on the state level we have just the opposite. We recently learned Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration put the kibosh on a series of public service announcements urging parents to get their teen children vaccinated. This in a state with one of the highest infection rates and lowest vaccination rates in the nation.A former state health official said plans were laid to encourage immunizing teens after they became eligible for the vaccine in May. But the administration ordered references to teen vaccination be taken out of the PSAs. Gianforte administration officials said the reason was because the ads could be seen as undermining parental consent, even though health care providers, pharmacies and local health agencies always respect parents' wishes when minors are involved.When history looks back on the many failings of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will certainly look most harshly on those who let politics and culture war nonsense get in the way of the extraordinary work of scientists that could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Gianforte has been vaccinated because he knows the proven value of the vaccines. But he is caving to the worst elements of his base — those who indulge in conspiracy theories hatched and spread on social media instead of embracing the provable facts about vaccines. And this has led to confusion and distrust on the part of well-meaning parents who only want the best for their children.Those parents should heed this simple advice: Get off Facebook and go to those who you have always trusted. Talk to the pediatrician or nurse practitioner who has always provided the best care for your kids. They will tell you these vaccines have been administered to hundreds of millions of people and have proven to be remarkably safe and effective. They will tell you getting your kids vaccinated is the best way to make them, yourselves and our schools safer.That's the kind of sound advice we all need to hear and follow.