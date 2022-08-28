Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In response to recent requests for public documents, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has maintained he is exempt from the state’s open records laws. According to a recent Montana Free Press report, he claims his office’s “deliberative process” means documents he uses in the development of policy do not have to be shared with the public.

For those of us less legally informed, let’s get this straight: When the Montana Constitution says, “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions,” it doesn’t apply to the very pinnacle of state government, the governor’s office?

Though that seems ridiculous on its face, it gets even worse when viewed in the context of a larger pattern.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you