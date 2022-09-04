Like other states, Montana is suffering a severe labor shortage. But while for some businesses and institutions the lack of workers to fill job vacancies is an inconvenience, for others it’s a crisis.
Case in point: the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge where more than a third of the correctional officer positions are vacant. And it’s a chronic situation. The prison has been operating with almost 30% of positions vacant for months with the situation getting worse. Since the beginning of May, the prison hired eight people but lost 22 to resignations.
Prisons aren’t like other institutions that can shorten operating hours to deal with staff shortages. They are year-round, round-the-clock institutions. And when the lack of supervision reaches critical mass, they can become tinder boxes for violence.
Most of us don’t know or choose to forget that the Montana State Prison has a checkered past. Two of the worst prison riots in U.S. history took place in this state, one in 1959 at the old prison that left three dead, including a warden, and one in 1991 in the current facility that resulted in the deaths of five inmates.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration seems to want to ignore unpleasantness. Lack of staffing isn’t just a problem at the prison. It is also plaguing the State Hospital at Warm Springs. Deteriorating conditions there resulted in four deaths and the loss of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements. And state officials have no apparent plans to address that loss of funding.
Winning elections is fun but it comes with weighty responsibilities, not just celebrations. Gianforte needs to move the situations at Warm Springs and Deer Lodge to the very top of his list of priorities. It’s time to skip the glad handing photo ops and start doing some real work. Find the funds to pay hospital and prison help sufficiently to attract job applicants. In the meantime, send help. If that means calling up the National Guard to help at the hospital and prison, so be it.
Don’t wait until it’s too late and we have more deaths due to neglect at Warm Springs or another riot to add to the Montana State Prison’s dubious resume.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.