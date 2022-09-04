Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Like other states, Montana is suffering a severe labor shortage. But while for some businesses and institutions the lack of workers to fill job vacancies is an inconvenience, for others it’s a crisis.

Case in point: the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge where more than a third of the correctional officer positions are vacant. And it’s a chronic situation. The prison has been operating with almost 30% of positions vacant for months with the situation getting worse. Since the beginning of May, the prison hired eight people but lost 22 to resignations.

Prisons aren’t like other institutions that can shorten operating hours to deal with staff shortages. They are year-round, round-the-clock institutions. And when the lack of supervision reaches critical mass, they can become tinder boxes for violence.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters