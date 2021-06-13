A proposal to consolidate some 40 city advisory boards into just six is meeting some perhaps healthy skepticism from current board members who question details in the plan. But, specifics aside, the basic idea has a lot of merit.
The city now has a dizzying array of advisory boards, and many — such as boards for bicycles, trails, parking, traffic safety and transportation — have overlapping missions. Many of the boards often have vacancies, and some go unfilled for long periods for lack of applicants.
Add to all that the fact that each of the city’s five commissioners are assigned to act as liaisons to the boards as are city staff. Just doing the raw math, that amounts to eight advisory boards per commissioner. If the commissioners attend the meetings of the boards they are assigned to — as they should — the demands on their time and that of city staff must be staggering.
The consolidation would also make it simpler for those who have business with the city — developers, for example. Dealing with one Community Development Board, rather than separate zoning, planning, historic and design review boards, would be much less confusing and time consuming.
The proliferation of boards also poses onerous challenges to citizens who just want to be involved in the workings of city government. Just keeping track of meeting times and places is daunting. Actually attending all the meetings would be impossible for most.
Consolidating the boards into six would address many of these concerns. And fewer boards would likely have more real influence over city policies than the din of advice commissioners must get now from dozens of such boards.
Also included in the proposal by City Manager Jeff Mihelich is a limitation on serving on the boards to two, two-year terms. Current board members say it can take a year or more for new members to get up to speed on a board’s work, and that limitation would hamper their ability to contribute effectively. City commissioners may want to address those concerns in some way when they consider proposal it their June 22 meeting.
But the overarching concept of merging 40 boards into six should win favor with commissioners and their constituents.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.