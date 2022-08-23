Let the news come to you

Five Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on state health department leadership to clarify the agency’s intentions for the struggling Montana State Hospital (MSH) and urged the department to publicly support the hospital regaining accreditation from federal health authorities.

The state’s only public psychiatric hospital, which provides short-term and residential treatment for Montanans with serious mental illnesses, lost its accreditation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in April after investigations by federal officials highlighted significant shortfalls in patient health and safety protocols that resulted in preventable patient injuries and deaths.

In the letter addressed to Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton, legislators cited a July Montana Free Press article in which Brereton and his predecessor, Adam Meier, said they had not decided on the “best use” of the facility or whether pursuing re-accreditation made sense.

