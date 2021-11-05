Climate blather hasn't been taken 'out of context' By George Will National columnist Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON — As Ronald Reagan prepared for his 1980 debate with Jimmy Carter, his aides fretted that Carter might cite some of Reagan’s indiscreet quips, such as: When Patty Hearst’s kidnappers demanded the distribution of free canned goods, Reagan reportedly said this would be a good time for a botulism outbreak. How might Reagan explain this? An aide drolly suggested: “Say it was taken out of context.”Terry McAuliffe, the loser in Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial race, says his career-ending 12 words (“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach”) were taken “out of context.” They were, however, congruent with a progressive’s loyalty to teachers unions. His “out of context” alibi was part of a deluge of rhetoric currently making many leaders look ludicrous.Before the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland (this month’s “last, best hope” for humanity), Joe Biden interspersed his warnings about the “existential” threat of global warming caused by fossil fuels with pleas for OPEC nations to increase petroleum production. “On the surface,” he says, this seems “like an irony.” Biden, perhaps the least ironic person on the planet, cannot know that irony is usually a sardonic use of words, not an incongruity such as that between his absurdly overheated rhetoric and his policy accommodations to reality. In extenuation of himself, he says “no one anticipated” today’s facts: worldwide energy shortages and an unusually cold winter forecast. A president wagering hundreds of billions on complex climate anticipations is complaining about unreliable anticipating.Earth, Biden says, is careening toward uninhabitability. But drivers, a.k.a voters, are fuming as the digital numbers on gas pumps race to startling sums. So, get Saudi Arabia on the phone. Regarding Americans’ low pain threshold: Nationwide, gas prices just passed $3.30 a gallon, moderately above the inflation-adjusted cost in 1951 ($2.84).Greta Thunberg, the Swedish Savonarola, scourge of adults who are less alarmed than she about the climate, was in Glasgow. Now 18 and decreasingly winsome, she proclaimed: “No more whatever the f- — they’re doing in there.” The U.N. secretary general said, “Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink.” Well. Addiction is non-rational — physiological or psychological — behavior. For 250 years, fossil fuels have been sensibly relied on to produce the economic growth that has pulled most of humanity up from the disease and subsistence squalor that hitherto had been the lot of almost everyone who had ever lived.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for whom the word “blatherskite” could have been invented, says mankind stands “one minute to midnight,” and without commensurate action, “the anger and impatience” of the world will be “uncontainable.” No, anger would end the careers of politicians who implemented measures matching their rhetoric. This winter might provide a foretaste in Europe, where natural gas prices have increased almost 500% in a year, and in the half of U.S. households heated by natural gas, where heating costs probably will increase at least 30% over last year’s. U.S. electricity generation by coal will increase this year for the first time since 2014.Glasgow was as historic as climate campaigners hoped it would be, but not in the way they wanted: It, and the preceding Group of 20 meeting, made clear that sufficient measures will not be taken to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Good. Now attention might turn to physical adaptations, a much more cost-effective strategy than wielding industrial policy — inevitably, crony capitalism — to cope with warming. Furthermore, today’s gap between rhetoric and reality will narrow in other policy areas.The Washington Post reported last week that mayoral candidates nationwide were “pledging to restore law and order, a major setback for racial justice protesters who only a year ago thought they had permanently reshaped the debate on policing.” They — with their slogan “defund the police” — and 2020’s 30% increase in homicides did reshape the debate, but not as they wanted.This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that strikers at Deere & Co., the machine manufacturer, would vote on a contract with extra protections against inflation, which “resurfaced as an issue in negotiations for the first time in years.” Remember those years?In the final season of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” episodes were introduced by a vignette of Mary’s life, including: In a supermarket she looks askance at the price of a wrapped piece of meat, then rolls her eyes, silent commentary on inflation. The show’s famous last episode aired in March 1977, when the energy-and-inflation plagued Carter administration was, like Biden’s, still in its first year. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Biden Climate Winter Politics Aide Rhetoric Debate Price Recommended for you Latest Local Players to watch and game information for Montana State-Eastern Washington 7 hrs ago Compost facility in West Yellowstone that serves Yellowstone National Park to shut down 20 hrs ago Deaconess Hospital administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to children in Bozeman 20 hrs ago Prep roundup: Billings Senior upsets Gallatin; Manhattan Christian wins opener 21 hrs ago