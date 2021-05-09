Superintendent Godfrey Saunders described himself as “ecstatic” about the passage of the Belgrade School District’s three levies this week.
“It’s the kind of effort that brings tears to your eyes when it pays off in the end,” Saunders said of the public outreach campaign undertaken by district administrators, teachers, staff members, students, and community members in the weeks leading up to the election.
“I felt confident that we had done a good job of articulating our needs, why we needed what we were asking for, what we planned to do with it, and how it would benefit us, but you never know until the votes are in what the outcomes are going to be,” Saunders told the Belgrade News Wednesday morning.
By a margin of 62 to 38 percent, Belgrade voters approved a $950,000 operations levy for the elementary district, and also approved by similar numbers building reserve levy increases of $150,000 and $100,000 respectively in the elementary and high school districts.
It’s the first time since 2016 that Belgrade has passed an operations levy. Voters then approved a $186,000 operations levy for the elementary district, but since that time “five (levies) have failed overwhelmingly,” said Trustee Frank Stock, who was re-elected for a second term to the school board Tuesday.
“This is as big a community event as I’ve seen Belgrade rally behind,” said Stock, who moved to Belgrade in 2008. “It’s obvious when we inform our community of our needs and show that we’re being responsible in what we’re trying to do, people turn out to the support the kids.”
Voters also returned Trustee Mary Ellen Fitzgerald to the school board for a third term.
“I am excited that all three levies passed,” Fitzgerald said. “I am appreciative to the residents of the Belgrade district who voted so we can continue to provide a quality and well-rounded education for our students.”
Stock said Wednesday he believes voters took the big picture into account when deciding how to cast their votes this week.
“Since 1891, we’ve passed a total of $2.4 million (in operations levies) in 130 years,” he said. “A fun comparison is that since 2008, Bozeman has passed $3.1 million in their elementary district, so that’s where people recognize, ‘maybe we’re not supporting our kids as much as we think we are.’”
Saunders, who in 2018 blamed himself when voters turned down a $700,000 levy for the elementary district in addition to two technology levies, agreed with Stock that the district’s better communication with voters likely accounts for Tuesday’s successful results.
“People will support you if they know, No. 1, that the support is needed, and No. 2, why it’s needed and where it’s going,” he said.
Among the ways voter-approved funds will be used is in the continuation of stipend-supported extracurricular activities, which district officials had said would be cut if the operations levy failed. Prior to the election, Saunders had said that class sizes would likely increase and staff numbers be reduced through attrition if the levy didn’t pass.
Had the levy failed, the district also was prepared to renegotiate teacher contracts that were optimistically struck earlier this year with the levy’s passage in mind.
“That’s a huge relief, but the bigger relief is that you don’t have to cut programs and things like that,” Saunders said.
“It says a lot about our community,” he added. “They have been extremely supportive of us as a district.”
Asked whether any sorts of program expansion might be possible now that the levy has passed, Saunders said the district will exercise prudence in making those sorts of decisions.
“Several things have been requested of us, but even though the levies passed, we still have a responsibility to be good stewards of the money that our constituents have given us,” he said.
“I think there’s a balancing act there. There’s a lot of trust that’s been placed in our hands, and we’ve got to be sure we do a good job of managing that well,” he added.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.