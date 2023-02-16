Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Travis Kelce takes part in the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce promised thousands of fans celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship Wednesday that the team will be back for more.

During a boisterous victory rally at downtown's Union Station after a parade, Mahomes and Kelce joked about "experts" who predicted the just-concluded NFL season would be a rebuilding year for the Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday.

"We're back again, we're back again," Mahomes, the NFL's regular season and Super Bowl MVP, told thousands of cheering fans clad in the Chiefs' red and gold team colors.


