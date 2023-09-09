Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday include:
An older man crashed on a scooter shortly after midnight and, despite bleeding heavily from a head wound, declined medical attention.
Someone knocked over a headstone at a cemetery.
A caller reported that someone had stolen a sign off their RV.
A caller had concerns about unhoused people near a training facility, but officers saw no violations at the location.
A golf ball damaged a window but the golfer denied it when confronted.
An “untrustworthy” friend visiting town stole someone’s cordless drill.
A black bear was spotted eating garbage.
Officers responded to 127 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not sent by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Friday.
