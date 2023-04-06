Ravens Jaguars Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles for yardage against the Jaguars on Nov. 27 in Jacksonville, Fla.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said Lamar Jackson's situation isn't causing the Ravens to look at quarterbacks differently in the upcoming draft, although he did say the team could conceivably take one in the first round.

DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz hosted a pre-draft news conference Wednesday, and reporters were told to keep questions focused on the draft. Of course, Jackson's status affects all aspects of the team's future, and if he's not a part of it, then Baltimore would need a quarterback.

"It just depends on the board," DeCosta said when asked if taking a quarterback in the first round is a consideration. "I guess I'd have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you