NFL Draft Broncos Preview Football

Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during the AFC head coaches availability at the NFL owners meetings on March 27 in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A dearth of 2023 draft picks and an urgent roster overhaul turned the Denver Broncos into the NFL's biggest spenders in free agency this offseason.

With no draft picks until Round 3, the Broncos signed 14 veterans, including Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey and Samaje Perine, to contracts that totaled a whopping $242,647,500.

That was only slightly more than the $242,588,236 they gave Russell Wilson, who signed a five-year extension on the eve of Denver's dreadful 2022 season that led to yet another staff shakeup.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you