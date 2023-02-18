Baylor Kansas Basketball

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. dunks against Baylor on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LAWRENCE, Kan. — DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.

“That’s Harris and (Kevin) McCullar,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked to describe the turnaround in the second half. “The good looks (Baylor) got in the second half, they didn’t make them. In the first half, even when they got hard looks, they made them.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you