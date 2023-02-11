The word of the day was “focus,” and the message was clearly received.
Montana State had a slow and undisciplined start Thursday against Weber State, the last place team in the Big Sky, but recovered in time to win anyway. Saturday’s outing was much sharper as the Bobcats led for all but 10 seconds against Idaho State at Worthington Arena in a 70-53 victory.
“We knew we had to come out here focused from the start,” MSU’s Katelynn Limardo said, “and I think our game plan and what we had scheduled to shut them down we really executed it.”
Limardo was joined by teammates Grace Beasley, Leia Beattie and Marah Dykstra in scoring eight points in the win that sent MSU to 18-8 overall and 11-3 in the Big Sky. Darian White, after scoring 22 of her 23 points in the second half on Thursday, scored 19 to lead the Bobcats on Saturday. Kola Bad Bear followed with 10.
White’s first bucket of the game put her over 1,600 points in her career — just the fourth player in program history to reach that mark.
All around on Saturday, it was a tremendous show of offensive depth that helped MSU maintain its lead at the top of the league.
Montana State used a 7-0 run in the first quarter to go ahead by 10 for the first time. Dykstra had a layup followed by White’s 3-pointer and another jumper to put the score at 21-11. ISU’s Camryn Collman stopped that streak with a 3-pointer of her own, but MSU’s Madison Jackson hit a jumper to send the Bobcats into the second ahead 23-14.
MSU’s lead reached 12 points in the second quarter after a Beattie 3-pointer, but the Bengals chipped away to trail just 35-30 at halftime. MSU went scoreless for the final two minutes of the half.
The teams traded runs to start the third quarter: 9-2 for MSU to go ahead by 12 again and then 7-0 for Idaho State (10-14, 5-8) to get within five once more.
The game’s decisive run came next: an 11-0 Bobcats run that was kickstarted by a three-point play from Dykstra. Lexi Deden followed with two free throws, Dykstra scored inside again, White hit a pair of free throws and Beasley added a layup. Idaho State was limited to just two free throws as its only points in the final four minutes of the third quarter as MSU took control.
“Part of that is you look to your bench because you’ll always have another crew that’s going to be fresh and can come in and give you a punch,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “I think that’s what’s really special about this group. Anybody is capable on a given night. We’ve got a Grace Beasley coming off the bench, a Leia Beattie coming off the bench, a sharpshooter like Taylor (Janssen) coming off the bench and Marah is really strong on the glass coming off the bench. We’ve just got a lot of different options.”
Dykstra, a true freshman, played 21 minutes on Thursday and 16 more on Saturday, when she grabbed five rebounds (two offensive) and had one assist in addition to her eight points.
“She’s definitely getting experience that is extremely helpful this time of year,” Binford said of Dykstra, who shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 on foul shots. “She started for us many games, and a matchup like this where they’re spreading you out on the perimeter, she’s very good about guarding on the perimeter for us. … She’s getting a lot more maturity and confidence in her shot. Some of those didn’t go today, but I like the fact she’s looking for her shot now because she’s got a really pretty shot. She’s bringing a lot to the table.”
MSU led by 16 points going to the fourth quarter and maintained a lead of at least 15 points the rest of the way. The lead swelled to 22 at its apex.
Idaho State’s Callie Bourne led the Bengals with 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting along with seven of the team’s 14 turnovers. Carsyn Boswell had 11 points and five assists, and Lauren Bello battled through foul trouble to get nine points and seven boards before fouling out.
“(Bourne) is very, very talented, and we knew she was a team assignment,” Binford said. “We switched a lot of people onto her, switched a lot of screens, so multiple people shared the duty on her. She still put a lot of points on the board, but your job’s to make sure you keep other things in check.”
Saturday marked MSU’s third straight win after losing to Northern Arizona on Feb. 2. Since then, the Bobcats have been working to make that outing appear to be more of a blip than a reason for concern.
“We were all very upset with that loss. We just came out and didn’t play our game,” Dykstra said. “Since that game we’ve really focused on doing us and out-teaming our opponents. We can only focus on what we can control, and if we do that the game should take care of itself.”
NAU lost at Portland State on Saturday, giving MSU a two-game lead in the standings over both the Lumberjacks and rival Montana, who comes to Worthington Arena next Saturday.
“There’s definitely a lot of emotion and a lot of passion going into that game,” Limardo said, “but we want to stay focused on us.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.