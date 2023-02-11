Let the news come to you

The word of the day was “focus,” and the message was clearly received.

Montana State had a slow and undisciplined start Thursday against Weber State, the last place team in the Big Sky, but recovered in time to win anyway. Saturday’s outing was much sharper as the Bobcats led for all but 10 seconds against Idaho State at Worthington Arena in a 70-53 victory.

“We knew we had to come out here focused from the start,” MSU’s Katelynn Limardo said, “and I think our game plan and what we had scheduled to shut them down we really executed it.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

