Jets Hackett Football

Then-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks on before a game against the  Cardinals on Dec. 18 in Denver. 

 Associated Press

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday.

The 43-year-old Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur and fuels some speculation about whether the Jets could pursue Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose playing future is uncertain.

Hackett and Rodgers have a connection: Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-21 with Rodgers as the quarterback.


