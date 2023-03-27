NFL Combine Football

Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL combine on Feb. 28 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL's veteran wide receiver market is a little thinner after Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton declared neither Jerry Jeudy nor Courtland Sutton are on the trade block.

Payton made the comments while speaking to the NFL Network on Sunday, the first day of the league's spring owners meetings in Arizona.

"We're not trading those two players," Payton said, acknowledging the Broncos have received inquiries about the availability of the wide receivers who combined for 1,801 yards receiving and eight TD receptions in 2022.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you