Eagles Hurts Contract Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during a press conference prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

But no QB is atop Hurts now — Philadelphia’s franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history.

Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final.


