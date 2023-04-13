Ohio St Pro Day Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school's Pro Day on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio. 

 Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade last month to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks.

There's still no general consensus on which QB will go first.

Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they're doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process.


