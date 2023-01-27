Saints Eagles Football

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches from the sideline in the first half against the Saints on Jan. 1 in Philadelphia. 

 Associated Press

Nick Sirianni is getting his flowers figuratively instead of thrown at his face.

The chest-bumping, sideline-prancing, expletive-tossing head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles has won over a tough city that questioned his credentials and mocked his introductory news conference when he was hired two years ago.

Sirianni has the Eagles in the NFC championship game and now he's becoming more popular than Rocky Balboa in the city of cheesesteaks and Liberty Bell.


