WBC Baseball Mexico US

United States pitcher Nick Martinez, left, exits during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico on Sunday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Mark DeRosa said last week that one of his most important jobs as United States manager during the World Baseball Classic is making sure his players understand the tournament is a competition, not an exhibition.

Just two games in, he sort of undercut his own message.

“Obviously, I want nothing more (than) for these guys to repeat as champions and hold up the trophy,” DeRosa said following Sunday’s 11-5 loss to Mexico. “But I’m not going to do anything to jeopardize these guys’ big league careers.”


