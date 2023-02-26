 Skip to main content
An After Hours Tradition: a look at the longest running open mic in town

Haufbrau Open Mic
Haufbrau patrons smoke outside of the bar on Feb. 14, 2023.

No one quite remembers when the Haufbrau first started hosting open mic nights.

Bill Frye, who owns the business with his brother, Don Frye, thinks it might have started in the 1980s. Bill said there were a couple of guys involved with it back then, particularly a talented musician by the name of William Scott “Tex” Tucker. Tucker was the iconic dive bar’s house musician three nights a week and hosted the open mic on Sundays.


Haufbrau Open Mic
Autumn Michaels plays open mic on her birthday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Haufbrau. Michaels says the Hauf is her favorite bar in town.

Today, the Hauf hosts more open mic nights than any other venue in town. On any given Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, musicians can call in and sign up for open slots. At 10 p.m. the first musician goes on. Then the host goes down the list until they run out of musicians or the bar closes.

Haufbrau Open Mic
Open mic host Michael Kirkwood jams before open mic starts in earnest on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Haufbrau.
Haufbrau Open Mic
Names are carved deeply into a table at the Haufbrau on Feb. 15, 2023.
Haufbrau Open Mic
David Moore tunes his guitar before playing an open mic set at the Hauf on Feb. 16, 2023.
Haufbrau Open Mic
Claire Kirk listens to her best friend, Autumn Michaels, play open mic at the Haufbrau on Feb. 15, 2023.
Haufbrau Open Mic
Justin Rochin bartends during open mic at the Hauf on Feb. 16, 2023.
Haufbrau Open Mic
Michelle Hall plays pool during open mic at the Haufbrau on Feb. 15, 2023.

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

