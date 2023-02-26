An After Hours Tradition: a look at the longest running open mic in town

No one quite remembers when the Haufbrau first started hosting open mic nights.
Bill Frye, who owns the business with his brother, Don Frye, thinks it might have started in the 1980s. Bill said there were a couple of guys involved with it back then, particularly a talented musician by the name of William Scott “Tex” Tucker. Tucker was the iconic dive bar’s house musician three nights a week and hosted the open mic on Sundays.
Today, the Hauf hosts more open mic nights than any other venue in town. On any given Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, musicians can call in and sign up for open slots. At 10 p.m. the first musician goes on. Then the host goes down the list until they run out of musicians or the bar closes.
On a recent cold February night, a scrappy band of Hauf regulars interrupted their jam to belt out “Happy Birthday” to another patron, Autumn Michaels. Michaels covered her face in mock embarrassment while her friends sang along.
Even though Michaels moved to Bozeman just three months ago, she has already become a Hauf regular.
“I play here every Monday and Wednesday,” Michaels said.
The 24-year-old said she is grateful to have somewhere to play her original songs.
“It fosters a whole community of self-expression,” she said.
Greg Swain has been playing at the Hauf for the past 15 years. He started hosting open mic a year ago. He said the Haufbrau’s reputation as a haven for musicians is known far and wide. A lot of touring musicians stop by to play when they’re in town.
“Musicians know they can come here and play,” he said. “It’s kind of a continued tradition.”
