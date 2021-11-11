Editorial: Veterans deserve our thanks By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American military draft ended in 1973 at the conclusion of the Vietnam War, and the fundamental nature of our armed forces changed along with it.Some argue the willing participants in an all-volunteer military make it a stronger and better institution. And there’s a lot to be said for that. But others just as convincingly contend we need a draft because it would make us more cautious about rushing into ill-advised wars. Our politicians and more of their constituents, the argument goes, would be less willing to start a war if they or their loved ones could be drawn into the conflict.We’ll let the pundits settle that argument. But it’s certainly appropriate on this Veterans Day to acknowledge that the all-volunteer military has insulated many of us and our families from the risks of going to war. And it shows in the numbers. This year, veterans constitute fewer than 10% of the U.S. adult population. But the other 90% have enjoyed the benefits of those veterans’ sacrifices.The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have exacted a hefty price. More than 4,400 service members have lost their lives in Iraq, while nearly 32,000 were wounded, many suffering life-changing injuries. Nearly 2,400 U.S. service members gave their lives in Afghanistan, while another 20,700 were wounded. And those numbers don’t even account for the many service members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their time in those war zones. And so many of those veterans are walking among us. Montana State University has been singled out for going the extra mile to meet the needs of those returning from war. And MSU administrators are commended for that.Veterans Day is one of those holidays many don’t give much thought to. But today, let’s all take a few moments to consider that whole generations have been spared exposure to a military draft because of those who have been willing to step up and fill the essential need for defending our national security.And if you get a chance today, find a vet and thank him or her for their service. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Military Veteran Vietnam War Thanks Afghanistan Veterans Day Montana State University Recommended for you Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 47 min ago Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel 1 hr ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 2 hrs ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago