Most entrances close tonight at Yellowstone National Park By Chronicle Staff Nov 6, 2021 A winter storm expected Saturday night around Yellowstone National Park prompted park officials to plan to close most entrances to vehicle traffic Saturday night instead Monday morning, the park announced this weekend.A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday with snow accumulation of at least 2 to 4 inches predicted on most park roadways, according to a Saturday morning park roads report recording.Snow accumulation of 6 to 8 inches is possible near the south and east entrances, and wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph winds are predicted, according to the announcement. Travelers in and around the park should expect difficult travel with low visibility. The park announced this week it had planned to close most entrances to the park to vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. Monday to ready the roadways for snowmobile and snowcoach travel. The north entrance to the park at Gardiner and the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Cooke City will remain open throughout the winter. Travel east of Cooke City is prohibited from late fall to early spring.