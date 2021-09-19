Editorial: Will Bozeman Health do the right thing? By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the end of this month, Bozeman Health’s board of directors will take up the issue of adding an inpatient psychiatric unit to Deaconess Hospital’s services. As the only major city in Montana without such services, adding them should be a given. But as a report published in the Sept. 15 Chronicle indicated, there still seems to be hesitancy.For decades, the hospital has been sending patients in psychiatric crises to other cities hundreds of miles away for treatment. Despite years of activism aimed at getting the hospital to provide this service locally, the practice has continued.In the published report, a spokesman said the hospital only refers an average of 13 cases a month to other cities, or 156 per year. But that doesn’t account for the people who don’t bother to go to the Bozeman hospital because they know they will not be treated there. A spokesperson for Billings Clinic says that institution alone admitted 161 patients from the Bozeman Health service area last year. Add in those sent to Helena, Missoula or the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs and the number needing psychiatric care annually from the Bozeman Health service area must certainly number in the many hundreds. But the numbers are only part of the story. There’s also the matter of simply doing what’s right. As a nonprofit hospital, Bozeman Health enjoys tax-free status. In exchange for that, it is obligated to treat all patients, whether their condition is life-threatening or not, and regardless of their ability to pay. Is psychiatric treatment needed? Hundreds of local families who have been touched by the tragedy of mental illness emphatically say yes.Asked about doing so, the Bozeman Health spokesman said it’s not as simple as merely saying yes. Psychiatric professionals needed to staff the unit may be difficult to find. And construction of new space will take time.Granted. But that just adds fuel to the argument that now is the time to get started. Bozeman Health board members are urged to recognize this urgent need and begin the process of providing inpatient psychiatric care in our community. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Health Bozeman Hospital Medicine Psychiatry Psychiatric Care Patient Spokesman Inpatient Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 5 hrs ago Students, Sunday, September 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission advances high-speed internet project 5 hrs ago