Editorial: Signs of more pandemic troubles ahead By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 12, 2021

Our prospects for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months look disturbingly similar to those of a year ago. Actually, if we're being honest with ourselves, they're worse.To get a graphic picture of where Montana's infection rate is headed, visit the Montana State Library virus tracking website by Googling "Montana Response: COVID-19." Look at the graph. Clearly the daily infection numbers are well ahead of where they were in September 2020. And that was when we took the drastic steps of moving nearly all school classes online, along with limiting social gatherings and mandating masks and social distancing, to slow the rate of infection.Now, just two weeks into another school year, there are signs of trouble ahead. Monforton School has already moved some grade levels online because of COVID infections. As of Thursday, Monforton had 11 active cases of the virus. Bozeman schools had a total of 17. Montana State University reported 51. If our experience from last year tells us anything, these numbers will increase as the weeks wear on, and the virus will spread throughout the community. Hospitalizations and deaths will ensue.What makes this so frustrating is that all of it is avoidable. As so many have said, this new surge in infections — fueled by the more contagious delta variant of the virus — is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Hard numbers clearly demonstrate the vaccines are very safe and highly effective. The vast majority of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated. And yet only about half of Montanans are fully vaccinated.At this point, those who are still resistant to the vaccines need to ask themselves some hard questions: Are you basing your resistance on good information, or just some murky, unsubstantiated conspiracies floating around on social media and passed among the like-minded? Is your stubborn insistence on remaining unvaccinated worth the potential you and other unvaccinated people have for passing the virus on to those who will suffer serious illness and perhaps even death?This is not a political issue. It never was. It is a moral issue. It's about doing what's right for you, your family and your fellow human beings.If we don't want to find ourselves in this situation next year, or even the year after that, with more people dying and suffering long-term effects of the disease, we must heed the advice of those who know: our own health care providers.Roll up your sleeve and get the shots. Universal vaccination is the only clear path out of this pandemic.