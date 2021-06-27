The Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that the availability of vaccines means “… nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point is entirely preventable.”
And that’s of paramount importance. Rates of infection and death have fallen dramatically recently, and that has lulled us into a sense of complacency. We have come to the too easy conclusion the pandemic is over.
Not so. As of late last week the seven-day running average of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. still exceeded 300. That’s an average of 300 families who lost a loved one each day of the previous week. And nearly all were unnecessary.
The potential for that to get worse is high, given that new, more transmissible and more serious variants are spreading throughout the country. A new wave of infections and deaths are already hitting areas of the country with low vaccination rates. And the victims are much younger than those of the original strain of the virus.
Local health officials recently reported that just over 50% of Gallatin County’s population has been fully immunized against the virus, and 61% had received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s significantly short of what’s needed to achieve herd immunity and soundly defeat this virus. Young people have been particularly stubborn about getting vaccinated. There’s a sense they are invulnerable and the pandemic is already over. But their failure to get immunized is endangering those who are more vulnerable to the disease.
And far too many are resisting on the basis of bogus information spreading on the internet. Information you see on Facebook or other sites is always suspect. Get the best information from those you trust — the doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant you see for health care. They will advise you in no uncertain terms to get vaccinated. It’s safe and very effective.
Getting vaccinated has never been easier. Health care workers have been offering vaccines free of charge at gas stations and auto dealerships. Most pharmacies are vaccinating walk-ins without an appointment. Not sure where to get a shot? Text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations where vaccines are available near you from the CDC.
Remember, you are not just doing this for yourself. You are doing it for the benefit of the community writ large. We don’t need another wave of COVID-19 infections. Let’s end this now.
