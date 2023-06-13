TOP: Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam throws during the first inning against Southern Mississippi on Monday in Hattiesburg, Miss. ABOVE: Stanford’s Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas on Monday in Stanford, Calif.
TOP: Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam throws during the first inning against Southern Mississippi on Monday in Hattiesburg, Miss. ABOVE: Stanford’s Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas on Monday in Stanford, Calif.
Associated Press
Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas on Monday in Stanford, Calif.
Associated Press
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
OMAHA, Neb. — The College World Series has its usual mix of regulars in the eight-team field, but it’s a couple of relative newcomers that could provide the biggest storylines at the annual two-week party at Charles Schwab Field.
Wake Forest has been the dominant team in the country since February and is the first No. 1 national seed since 2018 to reach the CWS. The Demon Deacons haven’t gone this far since their 1955 team won the national championship.
Oral Roberts is the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012 and is in the field for the first time since its only other appearance in 1978.