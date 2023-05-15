Braves Blue Jays Baseball

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) celebrates with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, after hitting a winning two-run single against the Braves on Sunday in Toronto.

 Associated Press

Matt Chapman came sliding across the plate, touching off a wild celebration in Toronto after the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta.

It was yet another moment of excellence for the AL East, which could be headed to a historic season.

The Blue Jays are in third place in the division, but after their walk-off win over the Braves on Sunday, they also have the sixth-best record in all of baseball. All five AL East teams are above .500. The team in last place — the Boston Red Sox — is a solid 22-19, which is about an 87-win pace for a whole season.


