Blue Jays Tigers Baseball

Tigers hitter Spencer Torkelson reacts to being called out swinging against the Blue Jays on Sunday in Detroit.

 Associated Press

A sign that your rebuild hasn't been going well: The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years.

Detroit had a roller coaster of a week. The Tigers lost twice to a terrible Oakland team but threw a combined no-hitter against Toronto's powerful lineup. The bottom line, though, is that Detroit is 11 games under .500 entering the All-Star break and appears on its way to a ninth straight season of missing the playoffs.

A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked as if they were on the rise. They'd drafted right-hander Casey Mize No. 1 overall in 2018, followed by outfielder Riley Greene (No. 5 in 2019), infielder Spencer Torkelson (No. 1 in 2020) and right-hander Jackson Jobe (No. 3 in 2021).


