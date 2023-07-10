Amateur Draft Baseball

Ken Griffey Jr. announces Pirates pick Paul Skenes in baseball's amateur draft on Sunday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — LSU's stars stole the spotlight at the College World Series. It carried over to the top of baseball's amateur draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in the draft on Sunday night, with teammate Dylan Crews going No. 2 to the Washington Nationals.

It's the first time in the draft's history teammates went 1-2.


