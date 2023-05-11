Let the news come to you

The PGA Championship stuck to its mission of getting the strongest field of the four majors, announcing a field Wednesday that includes 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking no matter what tour they play.

Missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia, the former Masters champion who had been eligible for every major dating to the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.

Kerry Haigh, the chief championships officer for the PGA of America, had said in February that players from all tours would be considered to assemble a strong field, and he delivered a field that looks no different from previous years.


