WIMBLEDON, England — As Novak Djokovic pursues more history-making victories and more milestones, he is well aware that every opponent he faces would love nothing more than to stop him.

“I know they want ... to win. But it ain’t happening, still,” he told the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer’s record for men.

Hearing the spectators’ loud reaction to that boast, Djokovic laughed and observed about himself: “Very humble.”


