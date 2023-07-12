Let the news come to you

WIMBLEDON, England — Chris Eubanks finally ran out of aces and energy during his magical Wimbledon debut. The 27-year-old American who captivated the crowds at the All England Club and back home still seemed to be having the time of his life Wednesday, but Daniil Medvedev’s steady game was just too much to overcome.

Basking in the roars from the stands at No. 1 Court, Eubanks grabbed a two-sets-to-one lead against the 2021 U.S. Open champion — and then was four points from victory in the fourth. The wear-and-tear of the unseeded Eubanks’ deepest run, by far, at a Grand Slam tournament began to show from there, and Medvedev pulled away for a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

If Medvedev was unsteady for a bit, perhaps distracted by a back-and-forth with the chair umpire over a stray ball that struck a TV camera operator, he gathered himself well.


