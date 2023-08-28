Big 12 Preview Football

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford on Nov. 26 in Stanford, Calif.

 Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — BYU’s path to the Big 12 began with the unorthodox decision to leave an established conference for the uncertainty of playing as a football independent.

The Cougars had just watched state rival Utah announce in 2010 that it would leave the Mountain West for what became the Pac-12 Conference, and they had no intention sticking around.

They spent 12 seasons cobbling together oddball schedules and racking up flight miles with the specific purpose of maintaining and perhaps even reviving a dormant national brand.


