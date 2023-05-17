Draft Lottery Basketball

Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt, left, stands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after Tatum announced that the Spurs had won the first pick in the NBA draft at the draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Victor Wembanyama is set to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and the San Antonio Spurs are ready to welcome the French phenom.

It sure seems like an ideal pairing.

The Spurs hit the lottery jackpot on Tuesday, landing the No. 1 pick and the right to draft one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.


